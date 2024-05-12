NCAA

Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane breaks NCAA record for career women's lacrosse goals

Scane scored her 359th career goal in 81 games in the first period against Denver on Sunday.

By The Associated Press

Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane broke the Division I record for women’s lacrosse goals on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Scane scored her 359th career goal in 81 games in the first period against Denver, snapping a tie with Charlotte North for the top spot. North had 358 goals in 87 games for Boston College and Duke from 2018-22.

Scane, who grew up in Michigan, finished with five goals and an assist in Northwestern's 17-4 victory. She has 75 goals and 18 assists in 18 games this season.

Scane and the Wildcats are going for the school's second straight national championship and No. 9 overall for the vaunted program. As the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, they received a bye into the second round.

It was Northwestern's third victory over Denver in less than a year. The Wildcats beat the Pioneers 15-7 in the national semifinals on May 26 and then won 14-10 in a March 8 rematch.

Next up for Northwestern is the NCAA quarterfinals on Thursday.

An athletic, physical presence, Scane collected 99 goals and 35 assists in 20 games last season. She won the Tewaaraton Award — college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy — and she is a finalist for the honor again this year.

Scane moved into a tie with North when she scored five times in a 14-12 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament championship last weekend. The Wildcats avenged a 14-13 loss to the Nittany Lions on March 22.

