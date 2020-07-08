northwestern wildcats

Northwestern Football Game Vs. Wisconsin Moved From Wrigley Field Amid Coronavirus Concerns

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 20: A general view as the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Illinois Fighting Illini during a game played at Wrigley Field on November 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Illinois defeated Northwestern 48-27. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The coronavirus has led to another major sports cancellation, as the Nov. 7 game between Northwestern and Wisconsin, slated to be played at Wrigley Field, has been called off.

According to the school, the uncertainty of schedules for both Northwestern and for the Chicago Cubs forced the decision to call off the game.

“This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment,” Jim Phillips, VP of Athletics and Recreation at the school, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city’s north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house.”

Northwestern has played a game at Wrigley before, taking on Illinois at the iconic stadium in 2010. The school has also played baseball and lacrosse games at the ballpark.

With uncertainty still surrounding the fate of the Big Ten football schedule, the school did not confirm whether the game would be completely canceled or simply moved to Evanston. An announcement on that is expected at a later date.

