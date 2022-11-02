Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia Listed at Insane Prices

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia tickets listed for insane prices originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?

Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market.

As of Wednesday evening, the cheapest seats on TickPick are a set of two in the 11th-to-last row of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. And they're listed at a staggering all-in price of $626 each. The cheapest single ticket, meanwhile, is $636. Before the start of the season, when Tennessee was unranked, the get-in price for the game was over $400 cheaper at $196.

The most expensive ticket on TickPick? That would be a seat in Row 49/50 at around the 25-yard line of the lower bowl for $5,233.

Other popular ticket sites have cheaper options, but prices are still well over $500. The cheapest seat on StubHub is an estimated $546 including fees, while the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek is $680 including fees. The most expensive ticket between those two sites comes via StubHub, where a single ticket in the 15th row of the lower bowl is listed for an estimated all-in price of $11,500.

According to TickPick (via ESPN's Field Yates), the Bulldogs-Vols game is the most expensive ticket for a regular-season college football game on record.

And then there are the parking passes. If you want to purchase a parking pass, get ready to add another $150-plus to your spending total. Seriously.

On SeatGeek, parking passes range from all-in prices of $158-$5,505, while on StubHub they range from $185-$1,725.

Who is paying $5,505 to park?