The last two NHL teams standing in 2025 are the same as in 2024.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will square off in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. It's just the fifth time since the start of the expansion era in 1967-68 that the same two teams have met in consecutive Cup Finals.

The Panthers outlasted the Oilers in a roller-coaster 2024 Cup Final that went the distance. Edmonton erased a 3-0 series deficit with three straight victories in elimination games, but Florida avoided a historic collapse by taking Game 7 at home to claim the franchise's first championship.

For the first time in franchise history the Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions.

This is the Panthers' third straight appearance in the Cup Final as they look to join an exclusive list of repeat Stanley Cup winners. Florida, which entered the 2025 playoffs as the Atlantic Division's No. 3 seed, bounced the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, took down the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, and won the Eastern Conference Final over the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

The Panthers have 10 players with at least 10 points this postseason, led by captain Aleksander Barkov (17 points), forward Matthew Tkachuk (16) and center Sam Bennett (16). And between the pipes, Sergei Bobrovsky boasts a 2.11 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is looking to repeat the rare history that Florida pulled off last season by following up a Cup Final loss with a championship. The Oilers, the Pacific Division's No. 3 seed, first overcame a 2-0 series deficit against the Los Angeles Kings with four straight comeback victories before defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Edmonton won the Western Conference Final over the Dallas Stars for the second straight year, this time in five games. Since starting the playoffs with two straight defeats, the Oilers have lost just twice.

The star duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has powered the Oilers back to the Cup Final, as they seek the franchise's first championship since 1990 and sixth overall. McDavid and Draisitl are this postseason's points leaders with 26 and 25, respectively. McDavid could be on his way to a second straight Conn Smythe Trophy after winning the award in a losing effort last year.

But will the NHL's best player be able to bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton? Or will the Panthers double up their Stanley Cup title haul by going back-to-back? From the format to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the 2025 Cup Final:

Who has home-ice advantage in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final?

Unlike last year, the Oilers will have home-ice advantage in the Cup Final thanks to finishing with more points than Florida in the regular season.

What is the Stanley Cup Final format?

The Cup Final is best-of-seven with a 2-2-1-1-1 format where the team with home-ice advantage hosts Games 1 and 2, along with the potential Games 5 and 7.

When is Game 1 of the Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final?

The Cup Final begins Wednesday, June 4.

Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 1: Panthers at Oilers -- Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Panthers at Oilers -- Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Oilers at Panthers -- Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Oilers at Panthers -- Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Panthers at Oilers -- Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary): Oilers at Panthers -- Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Panthers at Oilers -- Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET

What TV channel is the Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final on?

All Cup Final games will air on TNT and truTV.

Where to stream the Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final live online

Oilers-Panthers will also be available to stream on TNTDrama.com, truTV.com, the TNT app, the truTV app and Max.