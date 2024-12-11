Grand jury indicts alleged drunken driver in crash that killed Gaudreau brothers

The driver accused of striking and killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew while drunk over the summer has been indicted, NBC10 confirmed.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, a grand jury indicted Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, New Jersey, on charges of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide, first-degree aggravated manslaughter, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

On Aug. 29, 2024, at 8:19 p.m., Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding their bikes north on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. At the same time Higgins was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on County Route 551, according to investigators.

Higgins tried to pass two vehicles ahead of him and entered the southbound lanes, police said. An SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass the Gaudreau brothers as they rode their bikes on the right side of the road, according to investigators.

Higgins then tried to pass the SUV and struck the Gaudreau brothers, police said. Both brothers died from their injuries.

New Jersey state troopers responded to the crash and spoke with Higgins on Pennsville Auburn Road, investigators said. One of the troopers noticed Higgins' breath smelled like alcohol, according to the criminal complaint. Higgins allegedly admitted to drinking five to six beers prior to the crash. Investigators also said Higgins failed a sobriety test.

Investigators said he had a blood-alcohol level of .087, which is above the state’s .08 legal limit.

NBC10 obtained body camera footage of Sean Higgins moments after he allegedly struck and killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew back on Aug. 29, 2024, in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

In a video of the arrest, Higgins can be seen standing and smoking a cigarette while officers ask him questions about what led up to the crash.

The video runs just under 10 minutes and shows police running various tests on Higgins to see if he was intoxicated.

Then around 7 minutes into the video, an officer places handcuffs on Higgins and he is arrested.

At the end of the video, Higgins turns to the officer and asks, "Is everyone okay back there? I mean, what happened?"

Higgins was arrested and is currently lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility. During a court hearing in November, the judge said that Higgins was a flight risk and ordered him jailed until the trial.

Higgins' arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025, according to a spokesperson with NJ Courts.

Higgins had previous driving violations

NBC10 obtained the New Jersey driver history for Higgins. Our investigators found that Higgins had previously been stopped by police for unsafe driving and other violations.

According to court records, Higgins had two prior cases in North Carolina during the early 2000s. The records show he was charged with DWI in 2005 but the charges were voluntarily dismissed due to the officer involved not showing up in court. Higgins also had a speeding ticket in 2001 that was dismissed because of his good driving record at the time.

Through an open records request to New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission, we were able to see that Higgins was involved in two car crashes: One in 2016 and the other in 2021.

The deadly crash occurred the night before both brothers were set to attend their sister's wedding as groomsmen, per details on TheKnot.com confirmed by NBC10.

Johnny Gaudreau -- nicknamed "Johnny Hockey" -- was born in Salem, New Jersey, and grew up in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey. He played high school hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and then college hockey with the the Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014. Gaudreau helped the Eagles to the 2012 NCAA national championship as a freshman, scoring 44 points in 44 games that season.

He was named the 2014 winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the NCAA and was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Gaudreau entered the NHL in 2014 and played for the Flames for nine seasons. He was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2015 and was a seven-time NHL All-Star. He represented Team USA at five IIHF World Championships and was a gold medal winner with the U.S. team at the 2013 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022 and was set to enter his third season with the club this fall.

Both Gaudreau brothers were "deeply rooted in the Philadelphia and New Jersey community, where they spent their entire childhood on the ice," the Philadelphia Flyers said in a statement. The brothers grew up playing hockey in the Philly area, at Gloucester Catholic as well as with Team Comcast and the Philadelphia Little Flyers.

Matt Gaudreau also played four seasons at Boston College before embarking on a pro career that saw stops with four clubs in the ECHL and American Hockey League. He returned to the local area to coach at his alma mater, Gloucester Catholic, as well as with youth and junior teams at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, where their father was the hockey director.

Johnny Gaudreau was also inducted into Gloucester Catholic's Hall of Fame and, along with his brother, frequently gave back to the school by raising money and contributing to the hockey program.