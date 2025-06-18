Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk says he ‘tore adductor off bone' in Stanley Cup run

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk revealed he's been going through quite the pain during his team's title run.

After the Panthers won Game 6 over the Edmonton Oilers to claim their second straight Stanley Cup triumph, Tkachuk said in a post-game interview that he tore his adductor "off the bone" along with "some hernia thing."

He played through the injuries and helped Florida bring in the franchise's second ever title.

Matthew Tkachuk reveals he tore his adductor muscle off the bone, and had "some hernia thing," which almost kept him out of the playoffs 😳 pic.twitter.com/lIlOnOCGTD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 18, 2025

Tkachuk added that there were many days where he wanted to just throw in the towel and just quit, but he kept pushing through and the Cup win made it all the more rewarding. He also said he has plenty of people to thank, especially team doctors.

The 27-year-old finished his postseason run with eight goals and 23 points in 23 games.

One of those goals came in Game 6 as Sam Reinhart dominated headlines with his four-goal performance, tying the record in a Stanley Cup final.

Tkachuk, who was a No. 6 overall pick by the Calgary Flames in 2016 and played for the team, now has two Cups himself after playing a key role in 2024.

He later said he believes the Panthers are a dynasty now due to their recent success in achieving deep playoff runs, though there were mixed reactions to his statement.

“We got to be a dynasty now,” Tkachuk said after the game. “That’s three years in a row, Finals, two championships. This team is so special. Stanley Cup champion… this never gets old.”

