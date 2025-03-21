When do the 2025 NHL playoffs start and how do they work?

The first spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been claimed.

The Washington Capitals on Thursday became the first team to officially clinch an NHL postseason berth. Alexander Ovechkin and Co. are playoff bound for the second straight year following last season's first-round exit.

Between now and the end of the 2024-25 regular season, more than a dozen other teams will earn a trip to the postseason for a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.

So, when will the playoffs start and how do they work? Here's what to know:

How many games are in the NHL regular season?

All NHL teams play 82 regular-season contests.

When does the NHL regular season end?

The final games of the regular season take place on Thursday, April 17.

When do the 2025 NHL playoffs start?

The postseason action gets underway just two days later on Saturday, April 19.

How many teams make the NHL playoffs?

Half of the 32-team league qualifies for the postseason, with eight Eastern Conference teams and eight Western Conference squads making up the field.

There are four total divisions -- two per conference -- and the top three finishers in each earn playoff berths. The postseason bracket is then rounded out by wild-card berths, which are awarded to the two best remaining teams in each conference.

What teams are going to the NHL playoffs in 2025?

The Capitals are the only team to clinch a playoff berth so far.

How do the NHL playoffs work?

Division winners face wild-card teams in the first round. The top-ranked division winner in each conference draws the second-ranked wild-card team while the second-ranked division faces the top-ranked wild card. The rest of Round 1 pits the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in each division up against one another.

Do the NHL playoffs reseed teams?

The postseason follows a bracket format rather than reseeding teams, setting up more potential divisional matchups in the second round.

When is the Stanley Cup Final 2025?

The only thing currently known about the Stanley Cup Final schedule is that Game 7 will be played no later than June 23.

