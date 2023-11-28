The Patrick Kane sweepstakes have come to an end, with the three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Trophy winner reportedly agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane, 35, underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1 and was put on a four-to-six-month timetable. He was expected to make a decision by Thanksgiving, and he's done just that.

Because he was traded to the Eastern Conference last season, Kane never had a chance to face his former team with the New York Rangers. That won't be the case this season.

Kane and the Red Wings are scheduled to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, although it's unclear whether Showtime will be slotted into the lineup right away.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Kane's first game back at the United Center as an opponent is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25. That, of course, is also Chris Chelios' jersey retirement night.

Kane reunited with his old linemate and close friend Alex DeBrincat in Detroit should come as no surprise. But that doesn't make it any less weird to see both of them with the Red Wings.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.