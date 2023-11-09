WATCH: Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski scores first career NHL goal

TAMPA BAY — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored his first career NHL goal in Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, and it came in an odd way.

It looked like Korchinski tried firing the puck towards the net to connect with either MacKenzie Entwistle or Corey Perry at the doorstep, but the puck went off Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh's skate and into the back of the net.

First NHL goal for Kevin Korchinski 👏 pic.twitter.com/S63HR6YRlQ — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 10, 2023

Entwistle quickly realized Korchinski would be credited with the goal and grabbed the puck for him. The goal tied the game at 2-2 in the first period, where Chicago erupted for four goals.

It took Korchinski 12 games to pot his first in the NHL, which should be the first of many.

