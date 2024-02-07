Watch: Blackhawks drop stunning 2025 Winter Classic promo starring Connor Bedard

It's official. The Chicago Blackhawks are headed for the Friendly Confines.

After months of speculation, the Blackhawks confirmed Wednesday that they will be hosting the 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Blues with an epic promo starring Connor Bedard.

The video shows Bedard inside the iconic hand-spun scoreboard at Wrigley Field. The Blackhawks' rookie superstar reaches for the number "five" and places it on the board to complete what is eventually revealed to display "2025 Winter Classic." The camera zooms out with a gorgeous shot of Bedard in the scoreboard serenely looking out into the stadium from above.

Officially scoring this one a W



Coming soon ➡ 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field ❄️ Let’s do this @cubs! pic.twitter.com/N6KPad7ALW — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 8, 2024

This will be the seventh outdoor game for the Blackhawks, who lead the NHL in that department. Four of those games have been in the Winter Classic and the other two were Stadium Series games. They own a 1-5-0 record over those six outdoor games.

The Blackhawks held their first Winter Classic game on New Year's Day in 2009. This will be the first time since 2019 that the team will appear in an outdoor game.

