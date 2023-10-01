Samuel Savoie hospitalized in Minnesota after being stretchered off ice

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie remains hospitalized in Minnesota after he was stretchered off the ice during Saturday’s game against the Wild.

According to the team, Savoie is still receiving medical care after suffering a lower-body injury during a frightening incident in the second period of Saturday’s game:

MEDICAL UPDATE: Samuel Savoie remains in Minnesota for further medical care following a lower-body injury suffered during last night’s game.



Additional updates will be sent out at a later time. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 1, 2023

On the play, Savoie and Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski were pursuing a puck near the left faceoff circle when Savoie lost an edge and crashed into the boards.

He immediately screamed in pain after the collision, and was stretchered off the ice by trainers and staff. He did give the crowd a thumbs-up on the way off the ice, but concerns remain about his condition after the incident.

Oh man, this does not look good for Sam Savoie. He was screaming in pain and is now being stretchered off the ice. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/JCskoUjYQW — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 1, 2023

Savoie scored 26 goals and dished out 33 assists for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL last season. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks.

