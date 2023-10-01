Samuel Savoie

Samuel Savoie hospitalized in Minnesota after being stretchered off ice

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie remains hospitalized in Minnesota after he was stretchered off the ice during Saturday’s game against the Wild.

According to the team, Savoie is still receiving medical care after suffering a lower-body injury during a frightening incident in the second period of Saturday’s game:

On the play, Savoie and Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski were pursuing a puck near the left faceoff circle when Savoie lost an edge and crashed into the boards.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He immediately screamed in pain after the collision, and was stretchered off the ice by trainers and staff. He did give the crowd a thumbs-up on the way off the ice, but concerns remain about his condition after the incident.

Savoie scored 26 goals and dished out 33 assists for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL last season. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider 15 hours ago

10 observations: Sam Savoie injured in Blackhawks' preseason loss to Wild

Hawks Insider 16 hours ago

Blackhawks' Sam Savoie stretchered off ice after crashing into boards￼

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Samuel Savoie
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us