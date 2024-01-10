Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard underwent surgery on Monday to repair his fractured jaw, the team announced Wednesday morning. He is expected to miss roughly 6-8 weeks.

This means Bedard will miss the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 and the Blackhawks will need a replacement (Jason Dickinson?). He would have been the youngest player in league history to participate in the event.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Bedard suffered the injury on Jan. 5 after taking a big hit in the first period from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. He was seen holding his jaw area as he went to the locker room and did not return.

Bedard leads all rookies this season with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points in 39 games. He was the Calder Trophy front-runner prior to the injury but that could be in jeopardy now.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.