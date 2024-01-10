Hawks Insider

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard undergoes jaw surgery, out 6-8 weeks

Bedard suffered the injury on Jan. 5 after taking a big hit in the first period from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. He was seen holding his jaw area as he went to the locker room and did not return

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard underwent surgery on Monday to repair his fractured jaw, the team announced Wednesday morning. He is expected to miss roughly 6-8 weeks.

This means Bedard will miss the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 and the Blackhawks will need a replacement (Jason Dickinson?). He would have been the youngest player in league history to participate in the event.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Bedard suffered the injury on Jan. 5 after taking a big hit in the first period from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. He was seen holding his jaw area as he went to the locker room and did not return.

Bedard leads all rookies this season with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points in 39 games. He was the Calder Trophy front-runner prior to the injury but that could be in jeopardy now.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us