Blackhawks acquire Anthony Beauvillier from Vancouver for draft pick

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks. In return, Chicago has sent Vancouver a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024.

With Taylor Hall expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and Corey Perry being placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, the Blackhawks' forward depth quickly thinned up. Andreas Athanasiou remains out with a groin injury, too.

Beauvillier, 26, has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 22 games this season with the Canucks. He's in the final year of his contract that carries a $4.15 million cap hit and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

On Saturday morning, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson talked about potentially adding to the group to supplement the forwards so the younger players are put in a position to succeed.

"We'll see," Davidson said. "It's not an easy thing to do just to add on the fly, especially this early in the season. There are probably other teams that would be far more aggressive than us in trying to add talent if we were to look at that. It's not something I'm looking at right now.

"We'll see how Cole [Guttman] and Joey [Anderson] assimilate to the group and how they do. They played really well on [Friday]. Obviously that's just one game, but we're hopeful that they can jump in and fill some roles – and also hopefully we can get some players back at some point.

"I'm not ruling anything out, but at this point it would be difficult to be aggressive in adding to the team."

