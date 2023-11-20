Podcast: Will Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel succeed on a line together?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel being paired on a line together. Will it work? The guys also talk about Philipp Kurashev's quiet heater, whether Kevin Korchinski should be promoted to the first power-play unit, which team Patrick Kane might sign with, and more.

