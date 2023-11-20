Hawks Insider

Podcast: Will Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel succeed on a line together?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel being paired on a line together. Will it work? The guys also talk about Philipp Kurashev's quiet heater, whether Kevin Korchinski should be promoted to the first power-play unit, which team Patrick Kane might sign with, and more.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us