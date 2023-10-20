Hawks Insider

Podcast: What power-play adjustments should the Blackhawks make?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis offer their takeaways from the season-opening five-game road trip. They discuss whether the grueling trip caught up to them in Colorado (1:13), the power play struggles and what adjustments to make (4:48), Connor Bedard's performance so far (12:38), the goaltending of Petr Mrazek and Arvid Söderblom being a bright spot (26:30), why the Blackhawks have been so successful on challenges under head coach Luke Richardson (30:25), and more.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us