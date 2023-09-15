Podcast: Kenny Albert opens up about new book: ‘A Mic for All Seasons'

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Kenny Albert joins Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about his new book titled: 'A Mic for All Seasons,' which comes out on Oct. 10. Albert reveals how he was a miracle baby after being born three months early. He also provides a behind-the-scenes look at his professional journey and shares never before told stories.

2:30 - Albert on when he knew broadcasting was the career he wanted to pursue

5:00 - Albert on being a miracle baby

8:30 - Albert on his love for hockey at an early age

14:50 - Albert shares a story about running into Joel Quenneville at dinner after the 2010 Stanley Cup

19:15 - Albert on why he was late for a production meeting with Mike Ditka

21:30 - Albert on the role his dad Marv Albert played in his broadcasting career

29:14 - Albert on Connor Bedard, Blackhawks-Bruins on Oct. 11 on TNT

