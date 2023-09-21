Hawks Insider

Podcast: Jeff Greenberg departs, early line combos, and more from Day 1 of training camp

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis offer their takeaways from Day 1 of training camp. The guys discuss associate GM Jeff Greenberg's departure as he returns to baseball, Connor Bedard's linemates, how different camp felt with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and more.

1:09 - A packed Fifth Third Arena for Day 1 of camp

3:16 - Injury updates, including on Taylor Hall

4:24 - Connor Bedard's linemates

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

10:52 - Why Seth Jones changed flex on stick

21:32 - Training camp feels "different" without Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

32:45 - Jeff Greenberg leaves Blackhawks, hired by Detroit Tigers as GM

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard 32 mins ago

NBC Sports Chicago ushers in new era of Blackhawks hockey starting next week

Hawks Insider 4 hours ago

Takeaways from Day 1 of Blackhawks training camp: Early lines, pairings, and more

42:55 - NBC Sports Chicago's new studio team

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks InsiderConnor Bedard
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us