Podcast: Connor Bedard out 6-8 weeks, potential Blackhawks All-Star replacements, and more

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about the team's effort over the last three games and why they deserved better against Edmonton and Winnipeg. The guys also discuss Connor Bedard's injury, potential All-Star Game replacements, what to watch for in the second half, and Lukas Reichel.
