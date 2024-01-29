Hawks Insider

Podcast: Blackhawks first-half recap and midseason awards

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis recap the Blackhawks' first half of the season and hand out some midseason awards. Who has been the team MVP so far? Which player has surprised you the most? Has Connor Bedard lived up to expectations or has he exceeded them? The guys discuss all that and more.

