On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, chairman/CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations join Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about Connor Bedard and the start of a new era. They also discuss the new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward, whether Chelsea Dagger will be returning as the goal song, and much more.

0:16 - Wirtz, Faulkner on the decision to retire Chris Chelios' No. 7

3:16 - The new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward

6:32 - Wirtz on his new duties as he inherits chairman title

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

7:57 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Connor Bedard effect

14:29 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the hiring of Darren Pang as TV color analyst

19:36 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Fifth Third Arena expansion project

22:48 - Faulkner on the future of the goal song Chelsea Dagger

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.