Podcast: Blackhawks' Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner on number retirements, Connor Bedard, Chelsea Dagger and more

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, chairman/CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations join Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about Connor Bedard and the start of a new era. They also discuss the new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward, whether Chelsea Dagger will be returning as the goal song, and much more.

0:16 - Wirtz, Faulkner on the decision to retire Chris Chelios' No. 7

3:16 - The new guidelines that will help guide number retirement decisions moving forward

6:32 - Wirtz on his new duties as he inherits chairman title

7:57 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Connor Bedard effect

14:29 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the hiring of Darren Pang as TV color analyst

19:36 - Faulkner, Wirtz on the Fifth Third Arena expansion project

22:48 - Faulkner on the future of the goal song Chelsea Dagger

