Podcast: Blackhawks' Connor Bedard wows the crowd in NHL preseason debut

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard's NHL preseason debut. Was Bedard being too hard on himself? Will his game translate quickly to the NHL level? Plus, the guys also discuss other standouts, which most notably includes Wyatt Kaiser.

1:23 - Evaluating Bedard’s preseason debut

7:53 - Bedard has been the last one to leave the rink at camp

11:39 - Wyatt Kaiser continues to stand out

