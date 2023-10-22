Hawks Insider

Podcast: Blackhawks' Connor Bedard brings excitement back to United Center

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Connor Bedard bringing the excitement back to the United Center (1:00) and scoring a goal 90 seconds into the home opener (2:10). Later, an interview with Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz from Saturday’s pregame show (10:50). They also discuss the Rocky Wirtz pregame video tribute (18:33), how the Blackhawks forward group could start to get crowded again, and the grueling schedule continues.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

