Podcast: Best of HawkCast with Colin Fraser, Mark Bernard and John Scott

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, here’s a compilation of the best moments from Tuesday’s HawkCast between Chicago and San Jose with Colin Fraser, John Scott and Rockford IceHogs GM Mark Bernard, co-hosted by Charlie Roumeliotis. Bernard talks about how the Blackhawks' injuries impacted Rockford, the growth of Alex Vlasic, prospect updates on Ethan Del Mastro and Nolan Allan, and his thoughts on Lukas Reichel's season and why he's still confident in him. Fraser and Scott share some stories from their playing days, and Scott provides an update on his chickens.

