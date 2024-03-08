Hawks Insider

Ottawa Senators claim Boris Katchouk off waivers from Blackhawks

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Ottawa Senators claimed forward Boris Katchouk off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks before Friday's 2 p.m. CT trade deadline.

Katchouk, 25, spent the last two and a half seasons in Chicago, where he racked up 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 117 total games. He had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 38 games this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Blackhawks were expected to assign Katchouk to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs if he cleared waivers to assist with the playoff push. Instead, he instead heads to Ottawa, where he can earn a role in the bottom six.

Katchouk is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. His cap hit is $758,333, and he's eligible for arbitration. The Blackhawks likely would not given him a qualifying offer.

Katchouk was part of the Brandon Hagel blockbuster trade that saw Chicago receive two first-round picks from Tampa Bay.

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider Mar 7

Blackhawks trading Anthony Beauvillier to Nashville Predators, per source

Hawks Insider Mar 5

Blackhawks' Arvid Söderblom earns first win since Nov. 24: ‘He was our best player'

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us