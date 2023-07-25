The hockey world is expressing its condolences after the death of Chicago Blackhawks chairman W. Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 70.

Wirtz, who took over leadership of the Blackhawks after the death of his father Bill Wirtz in 2007, was at the helm as the team won three Stanley Cups in six seasons, and was an influential owner in the game.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement following Wirtz's death:

The National Hockey League is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of W. Rockwell ‘Rocky’ Wirtz.

“Devoted to family and the Chicago Blackhawks, Rocky was a native son of Chicago and an accomplished businessman. Rocky took over control of the Blackhawks in 2007 and almost immediately restored the passion and following of this storied, Original Six franchise.

“Rocky’s focus on connecting with the Club’s fans and improving the team’s performance on the ice rekindled Chicago fans’ love affair with their hockey team and built a modern dynasty – the Blackhawks won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“On a personal level, Rocky was a dear friend whose counsel I consistently sought. He was a highly respected member of the Executive Committee of the League’s Board of Governors whose wisdom and camaraderie were valued by his fellow owners.

“The NHL sends its sincere condolences to Rocky’s wife, Marilyn; his children, Danny, Kendall and Hillary; Marilyn’s daughter, Elizabeth; and their six grandchildren. He will be missed terribly.”