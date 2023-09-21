NBC Sports Chicago ushers in new era of Blackhawks hockey starting next week

NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive local television home of the Chicago Blackhawks – ushers in a new era of Blackhawks hockey featuring the inaugural season debut of the NHL’s #1 draft pick, Connor Bedard. The network will carry Bedard’s targeted first NHL appearance on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 PM CT when the Blackhawks host the Central Division rival St. Louis Blues in a pre-season match-up at the United Center.

Throughout the 2023-24 NHL campaign, NBC Sports Chicago will provide Blackhawks fans with the most comprehensive, multi-platform coverage available anywhere highlighted by expert game coverage, surrounding pre/postgame coverage, a roster of new studio analysts, extensive digital/audio/social coverage, plus, live streaming of every game telecast. This season’s Blackhawks hockey coverage on NBC Sports Chicago is presented by Xfinity.

“This is going to be a special season for the Blackhawks and NBC Sports Chicago is proud to bring Connor Bedard into the homes of our viewers for this highly-anticipated upcoming campaign,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “In addition to our massive multi-platform content, our rich talent roster will bring their Chicago connections, enthusiasm, and years of hockey experience into every telecast that will be enjoyed by both veteran and brand-new Blackhawks fans.”

Please note the following key highlights surrounding NBC Sports Chicago’s multi-platform coverage of the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks:

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO ANNOUNCES STUDIO TALENT ROSTER

Returning for his 12th-consecutive season as host of Blackhawks Pregame Live presented by Toyota and Blackhawks Postgame Live presented by Verizon, NBC Sports Chicago’s veteran Blackhawks expert Pat Boyle will be joined in-studio this season by a rotating roster of expert analysts that includes Blackhawks/NHL analyst Caley Chelios, three-time Stanley Cup champion/three-time Norris Trophy winner/Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios, Chicago-area native/13-year NHL veteran/former NHL & collegiate head coach Tony Granato, Hockey Hall of Famer/Blackhawks legend Denis Savard,and former NHL All-Star/fan favorite John Scott.

As previously announced by the Blackhawks, 30+ year veteran NHL analyst/former Blackhawks goaltender Darren Pang will join second-year play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters in the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast booth this season. Caley Chelios will also return to the broadcast booth this season as a regular backup analyst when Pang is out on national assignments.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 – “Blackhawks Season Preview” Special

Blackhawks fans can look forward to a special sneak preview of the 2023-24 NHL season with the Blackhawks Season Preview Special presented Toyota. Hosted by Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios, the Blackhawks Season Preview special (Monday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 PM CT)will provide viewers with a detailed season preview, along with a comprehensive look at this year’s Blackhawks roster and the current/future impact Connor Bedard will have on the team and league.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 – Blackhawks Road/Season Opener

Even though the Blackhawks regular season opener at Pittsburgh will be a nationally televised contest, NBC Sports Chicago will still have Blackhawks fans covered on Tuesday, Oct. 10 with surrounding game coverage on Blackhawks Pregame Live presented by Toyota (6:30 PM) and Blackhawks Postgame Live presented by Verizon(9:30 PM, time approx.). Following every Blackhawks game this season, Blackhawks Postgame Live will also feature Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson’s postgame press conference, along with locker room interviews with Blackhawks players.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 – NBC Sports Chicago’s first regular season Blackhawks telecast

Following the team’s first two road games that will appear on national TV, NBC Sports Chicago’s inaugural regular season telecast of the 2023-24 season will have the Blackhawks facing the “Original Six” rival Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Live game night coverage on Saturday, Oct. 14 begins at 5:30 PM with Blackhawks Pregame Live presented by Toyota with face-off set for 6:00 PM. Immediately following the game, fans can look forward to a complete game recap and players/coaches interviews on Blackhawks Postgame Live presented by Verizon.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 – BLACKHAWKS HOME OPENER ON NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

NBC Sports Chicago will carry live coverage of rookie Connor Bedard’s targeted first NHL regular season HOME game as the Blackhawks host the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, Oct. 21. Game night coverage – live from the United Center – begins at 6:30 PM with Blackhawks Pregame Live presented by Toyota, which will feature highlights of the team’s “Red Carpet” entrance, along with Pat Boyle and NBC Sports Chicago’s crew of analysts providing a complete game preview, plus - interviews with players/coaches/front office execs, and much more. Puck drop takes place at 7:00 PM featuring Chris Vosters and Darren Pang providing the game call. Following the game, Blackhawks Postgame Live presented by Verizon will deliver extensive game/opening night highlights, detailed player analyses, postgame press conferences, locker room interviews, and more. (NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago’s complete 2023-24 Blackhawks pre-season and regular season schedule can be found at the end of this announcement.)

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Every Blackhawks game telecast, along with surrounding pre/postgame coverage, will also be live streamed to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago viewers on NBCSportsChicago.com and the “NBC Sports” app. For more information about NBC Sports Chicago’s live streaming of its Blackhawks telecasts, viewers are urged to visit the following link: Blackhawks Streaming – NBC Sports Chicago

NBCSPORTSCHICAGO.COM / NBC SPORTS CHICAGO APP / SOCIAL MEDIA

From a digital standpoint, NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports Chicago app will be THE destination for Blackhawks fans all season long featuring expert reporting and nonstop team/player updates via Blackhawks “Insider” Charlie Roumeliotis. NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports Chicago app will also deliver exclusive Blackhawks content throughout the season including breaking news, feature stories, player profiles, video highlights, and more. Also – fans on social media are urged to follow @NBCSBlackhawks for in-game updates, breaking news, interactive questions, polls, and much more 24/7. In addition, a multitude of “Sights & Sounds” moments throughout the upcoming NHL campaign will be provided via Instagram and Instagram Stories (@NBCSChicago).

“BLACKHAWKS TALK” PODCAST

Fans can also look forward to even more entertaining and informative episodes of the popular Blackhawks Talk Podcast presented by Toyota. Hosted by Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis, the Blackhawks Talk podcast takes a deep dive on the hottest topics surrounding the Blackhawks and the entire NHL, including special guest interviews throughout the season. Fans can download all of NBC Sports Chicago’s podcasts at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts and simply subscribe to them via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Art19, and YouTube. The podcasts can be played on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer.

NBC 5 NEWS / NOTIECIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Throughout the entire 2023-24 Blackhawks campaign, every edition of NBC 5 News (featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman, Ruthie Polinsky,and Jeff Blanzy) and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago (featuring Héctor Lozano and Raúl Delgado) will provide viewers with extensive Blackhawks coverage featuring the very latest team/player news, game highlights, interviews with players and coaches, feature stories, and much more. NOTE: NBC 5 News can also be seen on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.