Jonathan Toews lists his Lincoln Park penthouse condo for $4.7 million: Report

Jonathan Toews is seeking $4.7 million for his Lincoln Park penthouse condominium, according to a recent report from the Chicago Tribune. The condo is currently unavailable on traditional market websites, but the Tribune reports Millie Rosenbloom listed the property.

Toews, 36, announced last summer that he is not yet retiring from hockey, but is taking a break in part because of his continued fight against long COVID. He said then in August 2023 that he aims to play in the 2024-25 season.

His statement, in part: "I’d like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season. I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level. However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges. My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again."

The former Blackhawks captain's condo rests atop an eight-story building that includes 10 total residences, totaling 4,406 square feet, and owns three parking spaces, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, skyline views, a 50-foot great room, and a rooftop deck on the second level.

Toews reportedly purchased the condo for $3.55 million in 2019. The penthouse had a $72,293 property tax bill in the 2022 tax year.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.