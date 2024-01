Jason Dickinson hopes to be with Blackhawks long term: ‘I see something here'

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed on a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $4.25 million.

Dickinson is having a breakout season offensively. He ranks second on the team with 14 goals and third with 21 points. He's also been serving as an alternate captain with some injured players out.

The 28-year-old forward could have easily been a piece for a contender at the deadline this season. But he's found a purpose in building something in Chicago and hopes to be with the Blackhawks long term.

"I see something here," Dickinson said. "I'm not going to lie, I would've liked a few more years because I see what's down the line. I see the potential, I see where things can go and I would love to be a part of that.

"I'm a building block right now as we move forward and who knows, in a couple years we could be talking another extension to really see things through."

Dickinson said that gives him extra motivation to play well over the next two years to prove he can be a key member on the team when the Blackhawks are on the other side of the rebuild.

"I don't think there's ever a time for me to let my foot off the gas," Dickinson said. "I think it's always go, go, go, and keep trying to push this group to the next level because playoffs is the best thing. It really is. Lots of guys talk about it but few get to experience it year in and year out, and that's something that we want to build here, a continuous contender and perennial playoff team."

Dickinson was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and his name likely would have been involved in trade rumors leading up to the March 8 deadline. But the Blackhawks felt he was more valuable to the team than the potential assets Dickinson would fetch.

"Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He’s showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys. We’re excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team."

