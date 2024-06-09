Is a Patrick Kane, Blackhawks reunion possible? Here's what Kyle Davidson said

The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews because they wanted to clear the deck and allow the new core to grow into their own organically without being in the shadows of a pair of legends.

Whether you agree with the decision or not, that's the Blackhawks' thinking behind it.

Well, Kane is a pending unrestricted free agent. He would like some term on his next deal, and his hip held up just fine this season with the Detroit Red Wings. The Blackhawks are one of the only teams that can afford to give Kane a multi-year extension and a higher cap hit. And who hasn't dreamed about Connor Bedard and Kane playing on a line together?

"Yeah, I mean, you know what, it's great for Chicago, it's great for the league to have a player of his caliber in that market," Kane told NBC Sports Chicago in November 2023 when asked about the Blackhawks winning the 2023 NHL Draft lottery and landing Bedard. "Obviously happy for the organization and for Connor, too, to go to a city like that. It's a great place to play. He's already doing well, I'm sure he'll be even better as time goes on, so hopefully they can build something up there."

Although Kane himself hasn't completely ruled out a return, he acknowledged the team is heading in a different direction with its new young core.

"Yeah, I mean, I never really knew, right?" Kane told NBC Sports Chicago in November when asked if he thought a return to Chicago was possible. "Especially after that first pick, I was like: 'OK, maybe they'll try to bring, even like Tazer or myself back.' But it seems like they're kind of headed in a different direction now, so yeah didn't hear from them but I'm thinking they're trying to kind of rebuild and get their young players in there and give them a chance. It is what it is."

So, is it possible the Blackhawks will consider bringing back Kane? General manager Kyle Davidson seemed to throw cold water on the possibility of a reunion with No. 88 this offseason.

"He did have a really good year," Davidson told NBC Sports Chicago at the NHL Scouting Combine. "I think we’re all really happy to see that after having his hip procedure last offseason. That was great to see. I think we made some really tough decisions on some longstanding players. I don’t foresee us going back on that."

