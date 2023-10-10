How Blackhawks are helping Connor Bedard handle media circus as NHL career begins

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Blackhawks opened their 2023-24 season in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, and it was an absolute media circus with all eyes on Connor Bedard, who made his anticipated NHL debut.

Media circus for Connor Bedard ahead of his NHL debut in Pittsburgh. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/WWwZpkiT5t — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 10, 2023

The league's next big superstar isn't going to get much of a break after Opening Night, either.

After facing his childhood idol Sidney Crosby on ESPN to open his professional career, TNT will get its chance on Wednesday to spotlight Bedard, followed by a two-game swing in Montreal and Toronto so the entire country of Canada can view its homegrown product, before the Blackhawks close out their five-game road trip in Colorado on, you guessed it, national television.

"It's serious stuff," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. "The attention, the level of demand on him has been very high, unlike anything that I've seen for a young player since I've been around the Blackhawks. He's handled it with a maturity so far beyond 18 years. It's been really impressive to watch.

"He's handled it very well and I have no hesitation he's going to continue to handle it in a very professional manner."

Bedard seemed unfazed by the attention he was getting after Tuesday's morning skate. Oddly, this isn't too new for him.

"I find that pretty simple to be honest," Bedard said on how he maintains some sense of normalcy. "I answer a couple of questions here and then it’s the normal game-day stuff for me. Obviously, it’s a big, big thing and a dream come true, and I’m super grateful for this opportunity and everything. For me, it’s to how I best prepare myself for the game, and that’s what I focus on."

Davidson said he has a "running dialogue" with Bedard and "a very good open relationship about how he's feeling and making sure that he feels supported from a management level." But for the most part, Davidson is staying out of the way and letting the veterans in the room be the primary voices Bedard leans on.

"There's a lot of veterans in the room to talk him through that and some highly touted players that came into this league and the ups and downs they experienced, that's important for them to be available for him to give that advice," Davidson said. "And also for a coaching staff to work him through. If he doesn't feel like he had a great game, why, what do you think we need to help you with and to support the progress in your game, and so I definitely will want to play a role in that with Connor and any of our young players.

"But that's the reason we brought in a lot of some of these veterans, to support and then also the veterans that were here previously. They've got a lot of great experience to offer and advice to convey as well. So we'll leave it to the whole group to help the younger players along that point."

The Blackhawks brought in players like Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall and Corey Perry to help in that department, to go along with the veterans they already have in Tyler Johnson, Connor Murphy and Seth Jones.

Foligno, specifically, has taken Bedard under his wing. He invited Bedard over for dinner over the offseason to help lay the groundwork for their friendship.

"He’s been unreal," Bedard said. "He texted me all the time throughout the summer or called me, see how I’m doing, make sure I’m working hard. He’s been so good to me and he’s made me feel so comfortable, as well as all the young guys. He’s such a good person, such a good role model. It’s great for me to have a guy like that."

Naturally, the Blackhawks are going to want to protect Bedard. He's the face of the franchise and still only 18 years old.

But it seems like he's in a great situation. A hockey-crazed Original Six market that Bedard will surely enjoy playing in, but he's also got the right veterans around him and resources available to him to make sure he succeeds off the ice as much as he does on it.

"You feel that way about any of your players," Davidson said. "We've got some younger players on the team, so it's a natural instinct to want to make sure they're in the most comfortable and best spot to be productive on the ice, because that's their singular focus: the hockey and how they perform on the ice.

"But our organization, whether it's the PR staff, the business staff, the coaches and management, we're always looking out for the best interest of our players and making sure they only take on what they can handle.

"When you add into the mix something like Connor's experience so far, you stay in touch with them to make sure they're in the right spot. If you need to dial it back a little bit, you have to, but we haven't had that experience so far. You see how well he's handled things. He's in a good spot and he feels ready, so we're happy and excited for him."

