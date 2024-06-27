Here's every pick the Blackhawks own in the 2024 NHL Draft

The NHL Draft kicks off Friday night at the Las Vegas Sphere, and the Chicago Blackhawks were blessed with the opportunity to pick second overall.

The pick is expected to come down to skilled offensive forward Ivan Demidov and all-around defenseman Artyom Levshunov. But that's not the only decision Kyle Davidson has to make this weekend. He'll be back on the clock in the first round when the Blackhawks select the 18th overall pick.

Originally, the Blackhawks had five additional picks in the second and third rounds combined. They used that capital to move up in the first and second rounds, losing just one pick overall. This leaves the Blackhawks with eight total picks in this year's draft.

These are all of the picks the Blackhawks now own in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Round 1, No. 2 pick (own)

Round 1, No. 18 (from Islanders trade, originally from Lightning)

Round 2, No. 34 (own)

Round 2, No. 50 (from Islanders trade)

Round 3, No. 67 (own)

Round 3, No. 72 (from Senators via Alex DeBrincat trade)

Round 5, No. 138 (from Flames via Ryan Carpenter trade)

Round 6, No. 163 (own)

