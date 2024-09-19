Day 1 of Blackhawks training camp takeaways: Nick Foligno introduced as captain

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks officially introduced Nick Foligno as their 35th captain in franchise history on Thursday as training camp opened ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Among those in attendance: Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz, president of business operations Jaime Faulkner, head coach Luke Richardson, alternate captains Seth Jones and Connor Murphy, veteran forward Taylor Hall, and former Blackhawks captains Chris Chelios and Denis Savard.

In the introductory press conference, Foligno said he's honored by wearing the "C" for an Original Six franchise.

"I’m truly grateful to this organization for putting that belief in me," Foligno said. "I don’t take that lightly. I think being an historian of the game myself, I’ve seen what’s come here before me, with Mr. Chelios and Mr. Savard and obviously a great captain in Jonthan Toews and that leadership group. I’m humbled and honored to take this on, this responsibility and grow this to where this fan base and organization expects to go and do this together with this great group of guys."

Foligno said he reached out to Toews — who held the captaincy title from 2008-2023 — but the two of them haven't been able to connect yet.

"Obviously, I want to talk to him and just have that conversation," Foligno said. "I know what he’s meant to this organization. I’ve said he’s a pillar that this organization stands on with what he’s done. I admire him, because we both got drafted the same year and to see what he was able to accomplish at such a young age and take on the leadership role at such a young age at an Original Six team in a market like this, it's admirable and something as a player from afar, I’d watch and I’d learn and appreciate.

"The one thing I’m going to make clear is that there are no shoes to fill. That’s been done. That’ll never be touched. His legacy will live on for a very long time. But what I’m excited about is a new era, so to speak. It’s about growing this team to that direction and understanding we have a lot of great players coming. There’s an exciting group of players coming, an exciting group of players we have this season I'm really proud to lead, with a handful of guys here and I’m honored to do so. ... I appreciate everything Jonathan’s done and he’s given us a hell of a blueprint in order to do so. Hopefully we’ll get back to the years where he had a lot of success here and hopefully we will too."

The Blackhawks' two alternate captains weren't surprised to see Foligno tabbed as the guy, considering they've known him for a while.

"He's a natural for sure," Murphy said. "He's done it before and it's just a makeup of his character and personality to be that presence. It's definitely a smooth transition for him to come in and do that so quickly."

"Nick has always been Nick, deep down," Jones said. "When I got to Columbus, I was 21 years old, so I got a firsthand [view] of what he's talking about when the young guy comes into the team and what we were trying to build there, we were kind of at the start but in the middle of our process there.

"But he’s a very personable guy, always asking to go to lunch, always wanting to go to dinner with different guys on the team to establish those connections. He wants everyone to kind of be a tight knit group, so that if you trust each other off the ice, you're going to trust each other on the ice. And so that's kind of the model that we went with there in Columbus, and that's something that we've always talked about here when we got here, and we want to get to that tight knit group again."

Other takeaways from Day 1 of training camp: