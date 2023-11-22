Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry was listed as a surprise scratch on Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which ended in a 7-3 lopsided loss at Nationwide Arena. He participated in the team's morning skate but did not take part in warmups.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson confirmed to reporters that it was an "organizational decision" to sit Perry. He was a healthy scratch.

It doesn't sound like this was for on-ice performance reasons. Perry, who's tied for third on the team in goals (four) and points (nine), practiced with the Blackhawks on Tuesday and was in his usual spot on the first power-play unit and third-line right wing.

The Blackhawks played the game with 11 forwards and seven defensemen after Taylor Hall was ruled out. He's reportedly being evaluated back in Chicago for a health issue.

The Blackhawks host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon at the United Center.

