Connor Bedard welcomed to Chicago by Bears, other teams

Connor Bedard is a Chicago Blackhawk.

The inevitable became official on Wednesday night when the Blackhawks selected Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 17-year Canadian center was the obvious selection for Chicago immediately after moving up from the No. 3 to No. 1 spot in the draft lottery. Bedard, possibly the most hyped prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015, is coming off consecutive 100-point campaigns in the Western Hockey League, most recently putting up 71 goals and 72 assists over 57 games in 2022-23.

Now, Bedard will be the face of a new era of Chicago hockey.

After he was selected, the Bears, Bulls and White Sox welcomed the hockey sensation to town on Twitter.

Chicago loves Connor already.

Welcome to the best city in the world! https://t.co/chaJcRxloU — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 28, 2023

The Blackhawks posted a welcome video as well.

CONNOR BEDARD, WELCOME TO CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/z4scGfUZ4I — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 28, 2023

It's certainly an exciting time to be a Blackhawks fan.