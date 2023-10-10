Connor Bedard was ‘geared to play' hockey from early age, dad says

As Connor Bedard prepares for his first career game with the Chicago Blackhawks, his father is sharing the story of how the young phenom came of age with the eyes of the world on his every move.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was the top-ranked prospect in his class for several years before the Blackhawks got a chance to take him, and his father Tom Bedard says that his son’s passion for hockey drove the family to do whatever it took to help him succeed.

“I just saw the passion he had for the game. That’s what drove all of us to continue on because he was just geared to play,” he said. “It’s been a family journey. It takes everyone to get here, especially his work ethic and love for the game.

Connor is one of the youngest players to ever put on a Blackhawks uniform, but being ahead of schedule in his NHL quest is nothing new.

“He loved it from a young age. He put in the effort, and then you see how things play out,” his father said.

Connor spent three seasons with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. In his final junior season, he scored 71 goals and 72 assists, and helped his team to the Memorial Cup finals.

Now, he’s looking to take on a new challenge in the NHL, and he’ll take his first steps when he hits the ice Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tom said he doesn’t generally give his son a lot of advice, but that he would keep things simple ahead of the big night.

“Do your thing, play your game, and work hard. And that’s what he does, and that’s all you can do,” he said. “To put in the work, put in the effort and see where it goes from there.”

