Connor Bedard, Jay Cutler throw out first pitches at Wrigley Field

It was well-publicized that the Chicago Blackhawks’ newest draft picks, including No. 1-overall pick Connor Bedard, would be at Wrigley Field for Sunday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians, but a blast from the past also surprised fans at the Friendly Confines.

Bedard and his fellow draft picks participated in pregame festivities at the ballpark, with Bedard delivering a first pitch:

Connor Bedard throws out the first pitch at the Cubs game along with the rest of the #Blackhawks 2023 Draft Class



Right over the plate

(🎥@jwyllys) pic.twitter.com/eOEbmCNkhn — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) July 2, 2023

He wasn’t the only Chicago icon there, however. Surprisingly, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler also threw out a first pitch at the game:

Bedard and his teammates are in town for the team’s annual prospect development camp. Unlike previous years, this season’s workouts are all off-ice, but players have still been made available to the media in the early stages of camp.

As for Cutler, he has kept busy with television and business endeavors during his time since he retired from the NFL. He is the Bears’ all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, posting a 51-51 record in his career in Chicago that spanned from 2009 to 2016.

