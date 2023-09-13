Connor Bedard headlines Blackhawks' roster for 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

The Chicago Blackhawks will clash with the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild on Saturday and Sunday at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in Minnesota featuring each club's top prospects in the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

On Wednesday morning, the Blackhawks announced their roster for the weekend, which includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, headlines the group, along with Kevin Korchinski, who was taken by Chicago with the No. 7 overall selection in 2022. Six of the Blackhawks' 11 draft picks from 2023 are participating.

Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will be behind the bench for the two games.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Below is the full roster:

https://x.com/CRoumeliotis/status/1701974176389627976?s=20

Here's an official schedule of the events:

Wednesday, Sept. 13:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Practice at Fifth Third Arena

Thursday, Sept. 14:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Practice at Fifth Third Arena

Friday, Sept. 15:

10 – 11 a.m.: Practice at Fifth Third Arena

Saturday, Sept. 16:

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Morning skate at TRIA Rink in Minnesota

6 p.m.: Game vs. St. Louis

Sunday, Sept. 17:

3 p.m.: Game vs. Minnesota

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.