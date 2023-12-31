Hawks Insider

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson expected to be out ‘for a little time'

Johnson left in the second period on Sunday and did not return

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Chicago Blackhawks v Seattle Kraken

DALLAS — Tyler Johnson is the latest player to join the Chicago Blackhawks' already long injury list after Taylor Raddysh was added to it on Friday with a groin injury.

Johnson left the game in the second period of Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center and did not return. He logged only two shifts in the period before exiting.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson sounded like someone preparing not to have Johnson for the foreseeable future.

"He'll be probably out for a little time," Richardson said. "But it's just so quick on the road with us getting out of here, we'll have to find out a little bit more maybe tomorrow or down the road how long."

Richardson clarified that Johnson's injury is not related to the one he dealt with just before the three-day Christmas break. He missed the Dec. 23 game in St. Louis.

While no specifics were given on the nature of his injury, Johnson was seen in a walking boot after the game, which is never a great sign.

