Blackhawks trying to turn around road record after winless skid away from home hits 10 games

DALLAS — The Chicago Blackhawks lost their 10th straight road game on Friday after falling to the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime at American Airlines Center.

The Blackhawks had lost nine straight on the road in regulation prior to Friday before finally picking up a point against Dallas. But they're still winless and own a -28 goal differential over that span.

Earlier in the season, the Blackhawks had some success on the road. They were 4-4-0 with a -7 differential in their first eight road games.

Now, they're struggling away from home.

"When you play on the road, you don't get your matchups, so you have to play a simple game — a little bit grittier, a little more barbaric game where you're just trying to get the pucks at the net and trying to go," said Tyler Johnson, who scored two goals in the loss. "At the beginning of the season, guys were maybe a little bit more hungry to play that way because we were trying to establish ourselves and trying to do things. We can get back to that a little bit more.

"I actually thought today was better. We got some rebounds, got some shots, got some guys in front and that's what road hockey is. We've just got to do more of that."

Jason Dickinson, who scored his 12th goal of the season, didn't seem to have a concrete answer as to what's changed. But his response was insightful as always, nonetheless.

"That's a tough question," Dickinson said. "There's a multitude of things that can happen. I guess on the road, they get last change, they get the matchups they want. Little things like that can go a long way. And ice time and fatigue for certain guys and trying to shake up the matchups and trying to get guys away from certain guys.

"But I think road games, it's all about playing simple and north. Get pucks north is so simple to say, but you stick to a game plan like that. It's going to be close ones, it's not always going to be pretty, but more times than not if you play that way, you're going to come out on the right end of it."

The Blackhawks started the season with a 1-5-0 record at home. Since then, they're 6-4-1 at the United Center. They've turned things around.

Now, they're trying to do the same on the road.

"There’s no excuses," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "Every team goes through injury bugs and lots of schedule changes or travel. So you have to just become professional and play with whatever is handed to you, whether it’s injuries, lineup changes, power play lineup changes, and do your best.

"Your best in this league is to execute. And there’s really nothing accepted less than that. We’re happy with a lot of parts of the game tonight but we’ve got to be pushing for more."

