Blackhawks' Taylor Hall misses first day of training camp with lower-body injury

Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall missed the first day of training camp on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena due to a lower-body injury. Colin Blackwell and prospect Jalen Luypen are also dealing with lower-body injuries and did not practice, although Luypen did skate on his own beforehand.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson didn't seem overly worried about Hall's injury, but he admitted he didn't have enough information yet to comment on how long he could be out for.

"I don't think so, but we're going to just defer till we get more information on that," Richardson said when asked whether he's concerned about it being more than a day-to-day injury. "It's only Day 1, so hopefully tomorrow or the next few days we'll know more."

Hall was acquired by Chicago from Boston over the offseason, and he was expected to start camp on a line with Connor Bedard. Ryan Donato appeared to fill his spot at left wing on the top line with Bedard and Tyler Johnson.

Blackwell underwent successful sports hernia surgery in March and was put on a 12-week timetable. It's unclear whether his absence is related to that.

