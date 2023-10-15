Blackhawks' Taylor Hall feels ‘good enough to play' after suffering shoulder injury

TORONTO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall is planning to play on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing one game with an upper-body injury. He was originally put on a week-to-week timetable but is expected to return sooner than expected.

"I feel good," Hall said after Sunday's practice outside of Toronto. "I wouldn't say I'm 110%, but definitely good enough to play. Much better than I was even two days ago. Every day I wake up feeling a bit better, less sore. I'm able to practice and play, so there's no reason I can't play in a game."

Hall suffered the injury on Wednesday after taking a blindside hit from Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. He called it a shoulder issue, to be more specific.

"I don't put out the timelines for injuries, but I've seen guys come back from my injury pretty quickly," Hall said. "I was always just thinking, 'Maybe take a game off and see if I can play in Toronto,' and I think I'll be able to do that."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson felt like Carlo's hit on Hall was a "blindside" hit and was outspoken about it. Hall didn't have as big of a problem with it, although Carlo is his former teammate, so that probably helped as the two of them talked through it.

"I talked to Carlo just briefly after the game," Hall said. "I know how quick the game can be. When I watched the replay, it was a fast play. I put myself in a vulnerable spot.

"Was it a hit to the head? Maybe, but I passed the concussion protocol with ease. It's just dealing with a shoulder thing. That's hockey, that's how it goes, and at the end of the day, you've got to control the spots you put yourself in on the ice."

Hall skated in his normal spot on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato at practice on Sunday. He was also back in his usual position on the first power-play unit.

The Blackhawks are probably looking forward to his return, given their struggles on the power play and generating chances at even strength.

"He's a high-end talent," Richardson said. "He's physical too. He's a lot more physical than you’d probably realize until he plays for your team.

"I mentioned last game in the first period against Boston, he's down on his knees blocking a shot in front of our net. He's been an MVP in this league.

"He's played on some really good teams. And I know he's he's learned a lot and he's implement that into his game, so I think he's a calm personality and to have that around with his knowledge is very helpful for, not just the young guys, but for everybody to feel more comfortable and confident that we have that high a level skill in the lineup."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.