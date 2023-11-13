Hawks Insider

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: The Connor Bedard Show continues

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about the show Connor Bedard put on in Tampa Bay and Florida. They discuss Bedard's game-breaking ability, which area of his game he's taken significant strides, Nick Foligno's high hockey IQ that allows him to play with Bedard, the Moms trip, and more.

