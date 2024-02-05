Hawks Insider

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: 2024 NHL All-Star recap and when will Connor Bedard return?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau recap the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto and share their thoughts on the new-look Skills Competition. The guys also provide an update on Connor Bedard's injury and when he could return to the lineup after being out since Jan. 5 with a fractured jaw. They wrap up with their overall thoughts on where the Blackhawks are at in their rebuild.

