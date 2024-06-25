Blackhawks News

Former Blackhawks star Jeremy Roenick elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Roenick will be joined by Pavel Datsyuk and Shea Weber in this year's class

By James Neveau

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, the institution announced Tuesday.

Roenick, who retired after the 2008-09 season, played his first eight NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, scoring 267 goals and notching back-to-back 50 goal seasons. He hit his career high in points in back-to-back seasons with the Blackhawks, with 107 points in the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons.

The forward helped the Blackhawks reach the Stanley Cup Final in the 1991-92 season, but the team fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Roenick finished in the top-three in Calder Trophy voting in his rookie season in 1990, and was a top-five Hart Trophy vote-getter in 1992.

In his NHL career, Roenick scored 513 goals and registered 703 assists in 1,363 career games.

Joining Roenick in the Class of 2024 will be famed Detroit Red Wings center Pavel Datsyuk and former Nashville Predators defenseman Shea Weber.

U.S. women’s hockey stars Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl were both elected, according to a press release.

Colin Campbell, the director of hockey operations for the NHL and a former player, was elected to the Hall of Fame in the builder category, as was longtime Nashville Predators GM David Poile.

