Blackhawks sign prospect Landon Slaggert to entry-level contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward prospect Landon Slaggert to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday. His cap hit is $912,500.

Slaggert is expected to join the Blackhawks' roster immediately. His contract runs through the 2024-25 season.

Slaggert, 21, recently completed his senior season at Notre Dame, where he set a career-high with 22 goals and 34 points in 38 games while serving as the team captain. He had only 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 35 games last season.

Slaggert was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 79 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward can play center or wing, and his power-forward style brings a different dimension to the organizational pipeline.

