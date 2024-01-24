Blackhawks sign Petr Mrazek to 2-year contract extension

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have re-signed goaltender Petr Mrazek, the team announced Wednesday morning. It's a two-year extension that runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a cap hit of $4.25 million.

Mrazek, 31, is 12-17-1 this season with a 3.01 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and one shutout. The numbers don't do him justice though. He's arguably been the team MVP for Chicago this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Blackhawks probably could have gotten some future assets for Mrazek at the trade deadline but because they already have a boatload of draft picks in the coming years, the team felt there was more value in bringing their starting goaltender back to help get Chicago through the rebuild.

"Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this League," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back."

Mrazek was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He recently told NBC Sports Chicago that he would be open to re-signing with the Blackhawks and felt the trade from Toronto to Chicago was instrumental for his career.

"Yes, I am," Mrazek said. "The things I can tell you right now is when I look back a year and a half ago, the way that [goaltending coach] Jimmy Waite changed my game and the training staff made me healthy, of course if it's going to be any chance to do that, I'm open to it. I love the organization, it's been a fun ride.

"To be honest, I'm really happy that this transaction happened. When I look back now, I reset my career a little bit and saved my career that way maybe.

"Being hurt in Toronto, it wasn't fun playing, so just getting the opportunity — I know I was hurt last year from the start — but all those things that I worked on to stay healthy, we can see now that it worked out and this season's been incredible the way that I could handle my body."

Mrazek is the third Blackhawks veteran to be re-signed over the last few weeks. Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each recently inked two-year extensions.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.