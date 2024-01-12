The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday morning that they have signed forward Nick Foligno to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season. His cap hit is $4.5 million.

Foligno was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He was traded to Chicago from Boston last offseason and signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks.

Foligno has been the de-facto captain for the Blackhawks, and locking him up seemed like a no-brainer for the organization as it moves into the next phase of the rebuild.

Foligno wasn't eligible to sign an extension until Jan. 1, so the deal seemingly came together pretty quickly. Clearly, both sides have enjoyed this partnership so far.

"The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward."

