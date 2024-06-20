Blackhawks sign Cole Guttman to 1-year contract extension

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Cole Guttman to a one-year, two-way contract extension, the team announced Thursday. His NHL cap hit is $775,000.

Guttman, 25, appeared in a career-high 27 games this past season with the Blackhawks, recording eight points (four goals, four assists) and averaging 12:37 of ice time. He racked up six points (four goals, two assists) in 14 games last season, which was his first year in the NHL.

Guttman has emerged as a key piece for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, where he posted 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in 39 games. He had 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games last season. He's become a fixture in their top-six and one of their top scorers.

A well-deserved extension for Guttman, who has shown he can play at both levels. He hasn't quite solidified himself as a permanent NHL player yet, but he has taken encouraging strides since originally signing with the Blackhawks in August of 2022.

Guttman will likely start next season with the IceHogs, but he's earned some trust with Chicago's coaching staff and could be one of the first call-ups if/when there's an injury to the forward group.

