Blackhawks' Sam Savoie stretchered off ice after crashing into boards￼

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sam Savoie was stretchered off the ice during Saturday's preseason game in Minnesota after taking a scary-looking spill into the boards.

The play happened late in the second period when Savoie and Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski were chasing a 50-50 puck near the left faceoff circle. Savoie lost an edge — I can't tell if he stepped on Goligoski's stick or not — and went violently into the boards, immediately screaming in pain.

Savoie stayed down for a while before being stretchered off the ice. He gave a thumbs up on his way out, but Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson looked visibly shaken and needed to take a few deep breaths.

Savoie was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. 

