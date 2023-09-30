Blackhawks' Sam Savoie stretchered off ice after crashing into boards￼

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sam Savoie was stretchered off the ice during Saturday's preseason game in Minnesota after taking a scary-looking spill into the boards.

The play happened late in the second period when Savoie and Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski were chasing a 50-50 puck near the left faceoff circle. Savoie lost an edge — I can't tell if he stepped on Goligoski's stick or not — and went violently into the boards, immediately screaming in pain.

Savoie stayed down for a while before being stretchered off the ice. He gave a thumbs up on his way out, but Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson looked visibly shaken and needed to take a few deep breaths.

Sam Savoie gives a thumbs up as he's being stretchered off the ice, but head coach Luke Richardson looks a little shaken as he takes a deep breath. Tough scene. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/GlAt4fZyhD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 1, 2023

Savoie was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

