Blackhawks recall Filip Roos from Rockford, place Jarred Tinordi on IR

By Charlie Roumeliotis

The Chicago Blackhawks made a couple roster moves on Monday morning before traveling to Edmonton for a two-game road trip out West.

Filip Roos has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League to serve as the extra defenseman. To make room for him on the roster, the Blackhawks placed Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol) on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 5.

The move likely indicates that Kevin Korchinski remains away from the team while he deals with a family matter. He's missed the last two games, and the Blackhawks play in Edmonton on Tuesday and in Seattle on Thursday.

Roos, 24, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 games with the IceHogs this season. His four points are tied for second among Rockford defensemen.

