Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks made a couple roster moves on Monday morning before traveling to Edmonton for a two-game road trip out West.

Filip Roos has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League to serve as the extra defenseman. To make room for him on the roster, the Blackhawks placed Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol) on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 5.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The move likely indicates that Kevin Korchinski remains away from the team while he deals with a family matter. He's missed the last two games, and the Blackhawks play in Edmonton on Tuesday and in Seattle on Thursday.

Roos, 24, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 games with the IceHogs this season. His four points are tied for second among Rockford defensemen.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.